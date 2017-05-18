May 23, marks the date of the Charity Wine Tasting Event benefitting Operation Gratitude, an event that began with a group of Santa Clarita business executives who come together every quarter and host local events catering to the Santa Clarita businesses. Normally, the events are open to about 60-80 Santa Clarita businesses, where owners and executives attend to network, and all proceeds benefit a local non-profit. The event coming in May will benefit Operation Gratitude, a non-profit that sends care packages overseas to our deployed troops and first responders, as well as care packages to our veterans at home.

When people started hearing about this event, it just exploded into our community. It’s very humbling to see how many people in our community support our military. There was a giant wave of support from local businesses in donations of silent auction items, veterans, active-duty, and even politicians!

Assemblyman Dante Acosta, along with the office of Congressman Steve Knight, will attend and present awards to our local heroes. “To see a community bond over this patriotic event, it gives you chills. It’s something that we never thought we would see, but it’s a beautiful thing.” Stated President of Applied Resource Insurance Solutions, Bryan Hummitzsch.

The event is set for Tuesday, May 23, 6-8 p.m. at the beautiful venue of TPC Valencia on their outdoor patios. Local wineries have contributed wine, a photo booth was donated and a local DJ has offered his services. The United States Navy Color Guard will participate along with Santa Clarita Valley’s top businesses.

Tournament Players Club, ‘TPC’ is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane, Valencia, 661 288-1995.