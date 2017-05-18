Albert Einstein Academy baseball beat Shalhevet of Los Angeles 13-3 on Thursday at the Hart complex in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs.

Sam Stulman had two RBIs and struck out six in five innings pitched for the Rockets (13-5), who play Coast Union of Cambria on the road Tuesday.

Ian Sockett was 1-for-3 with a double and four RBI.

Philip Stulman had two RBIs. Max Cogan went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Varsity baseball

Coast Union 4, Trinity 3

The Knights (10-10) allowed two runs in the sixth Thursday to fall in the first round of the D7 playoffs.

Drew Pfeiffer had an RBI single in the first.

Luke Masters also had an RBI sac fly in the opening inning.