West Ranch High School hosts Super Jazz at the Ranch, a day long jazz festival, on Saturday, May 20. Performers from throughout the region are slated to showcase their talents in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event will be studded with dazzling musical performances, competitions and clinics. Music begins at 9 a.m. and is punctuated by a noon performance by the Los Angeles College of Music Big Band. This college big band features some of the finest young jazz talent in Southern California and is directed by renowned trumpet player Willie Murillo.

At 1 p.m., CSU Sacramento’s Steve Roach will lead the Hart District Jazz “All-Stars,” a group composed of some of the most talented jazz students from around the William S. Hart Union School District.

The Urban Renewal Project caps the day at 7 p.m. This big band seamlessly blends jazz, funk and hip hop into a unique sound.

Adjudicators include active professional musicians and notable jazz educators who will evaluate jazz ensembles from schools throughout Southern California. A 7:45 p.m. awards ceremony will end the evening on a high note.

All day general admission to Super Jazz at the Ranch is $10, and admission for students and seniors is $7. Food concessions will be available on site. For additional information, contact Brian Leff, Director of Jazz Studies, West Ranch High School, at bleff@hartdistrict.org.

About Super Jazz at the Ranch: Super Jazz at the Ranch is an annual jazz festival, created by noted music educator, Bob Babko, to bring professional and student musicians together. Babko, an inductee in the California Alliance for Jazz Hall of Fame in recognition of his dedication to music education, established the Super Jazz music festival in 1997 as one of his many endeavors to provide local jazz students with extraordinary opportunities to perform and learn.