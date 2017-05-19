On Friday, the Herb Alpert Foundation and California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) recognized five outstanding artists by naming them Herb Alpert Award winners.

The awards recognizes five mid-career artists for their past performance and future promise and awards each an unrestricted prize of $75,000.

“We believe that championing the arts, individual artists, and arts education – from early childhood through professional development – has profound social, cultural, and personal impact,” said Rona Sebastian, president of the Herb Alpert Foundation in a statement. “This is at the core of the Foundation’s interests.”

This year’s Herb Alpert Award winners include: Luciana Achugar for dance, Kerry Tribe for film and video, Eve Beglarian for music, Daniel Fish for theater and Amy Franceschini for visual arts.

Each year Irene Borger, director of the Herb Alpert Award in Arts, selects 15 distinguished panelists who choose the candidates for the awards.

“Each year some of the most challenging art-makers and visionary, feet-in-the-trenches curators, critics and presenters sit down together to examine work, approaching the judging process with adventurousness, generosity and well-honed discernment,” Borger said in a statement.

The list of panelists selected each winner for their work and impact in each of their fields.

Achugar, Brooklyn-based choreographer from Uruguay, was selected for exciting big vision and ability to “enact pleasure and beauty in the transcendent body.”

Tribe, who works in film, video and installation, was selected for her fearlessness in rethinking and readdressing social issues to make surprising connections.

Beglarian, a creator of choral and orchestral music and a developer of performance projects, was chosen for her “prolific, engaging and surprising body of work” that demonstrates an engagement to communities and a desire to make experimental music and take risks.

Fish, a New-York based director who makes work in theater, film and opera, was selected for his “bold complex in imagination, steadfast commitment to the art of possibility and questions what theater may be.”

Franceschini, who is currently displaying her work titled “Futurefarmers,” was chosen for her brave and important cross-disciplinary work that “grapples with critical issues of human survival” with a transnational vision.

The five winners were presented with their awards during a lunch ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. Friday.

“It’s particularly meaningful at this divisive moment to honor and support this year’s winners who are rigorous in their reach, alert to the world and make community as much as they make art,” Borger said in a statement.

This upcoming schoolyear, each winning artists will design and take part in a week-long residency at CalArts to conduct workshops, lectures, seminars, productions, concerts or critiques of students’ work.

