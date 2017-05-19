Grantham University, Lenexa, KS, is proud to announce its March local graduates of the university’s online degree and certificate programs.

Donna Paulson of Valencia, AS and BS Business Administration

Donald Mitchell of Santa Clarita, BS Computer Science

Sarah Allen of Castaic, AA and BS Business Management

Robert Bursee of Canyon Country, AUABC BS Business Administration

Rebecca Soto of Canyon Country, AA Multidisciplinary Studies and BS Business Administration

“We are so proud to congratulate these graduates on trusting our team with their dreams. What an accomplishment!” said Dr. Cheryl Hayek, Grantham’s interim university president and chief academic officer. “It gives us such great pleasure to see students’ hard work result in an education that will help set them up for success in the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

Given the flexibility of the 100 percent online university’s course schedule, Grantham students finish their programs and graduate each week of the year.