Meet Rosie the Riveter and several women and men from the 1940s as ceremonies honor the Greatest Generation this year on Memorial Day on May 29.

The event, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial Inc. and Eternal Valley Memorial Park, begins at 10 a.m.

Held in Newhall, the event is part of an annual tribute paid to SCV’s Fallen Warriors, deceased Veterans and all Veterans.

Attendees can expect to see a vintage airplane flyover by the Condor Squadron, which will also fly in the missing-man formation honoring all who gave the ultimate sacrifice in war.

There will be a flag ceremony by Simi Valley’s Marine Corps League, and Santa Clarita’s Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

World War II Veteran Lee Shulman will speak.

In honor of all Veterans, there will be patriotic and WWII era music, along with a Remembrance Room featuring WWII memorabilia provided by many SCV citizens, Veterans and the Red Cross.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is the guest speaker.

As part of the ceremony, over 1,100 deceased Veteran names engraved on the Memorial Wall residents donated to, and which will be erected in Veteran’s Plaza in Newhall, will be read aloud by local citizens at the memorial event.

A light luncheon will be held upon conclusion of the event.

Numerous golf carts are provided by Eternal Valley to transport guests from parking areas to the ceremony site.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park is located at 23287 Sierra Highway in Newhall.