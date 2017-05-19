Flyover by the vintage planes of the Condor Squadron at the 2016 Memorial Day celebration at Eternal Valley in Newhall. Bill Reynolds/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Meet Rosie the Riveter and several women and men from the 1940s as ceremonies honor the Greatest Generation this year on Memorial Day on May 29.

The event, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial Inc. and Eternal Valley Memorial Park, begins at 10 a.m.

Held in Newhall, the event is part of an annual tribute paid to SCV’s Fallen Warriors, deceased Veterans and all Veterans.

Attendees can expect to see a vintage airplane flyover by the Condor Squadron, which will also fly in the missing-man formation honoring all who gave the ultimate sacrifice in war.

There will be a flag ceremony by Simi Valley’s Marine Corps League, and Santa Clarita’s Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

World War II Veteran Lee Shulman will speak.

The Ronald Reagan Marine Corps League of Simi Valley gives a rifle salute at the end of the Memorial Day ceremonies at Eternal Valley on Memorial Day 2016. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal.

In honor of all Veterans, there will be patriotic and WWII era music, along with a Remembrance Room featuring WWII memorabilia provided by many SCV citizens, Veterans and the Red Cross.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is the guest speaker.

As part of the ceremony, over 1,100 deceased Veteran names engraved on the Memorial Wall residents donated to, and which will be erected in Veteran’s Plaza in Newhall, will be read aloud by local citizens at the memorial event.

A light luncheon will be held upon conclusion of the event.

Numerous golf carts are provided by Eternal Valley to transport guests from parking areas to the ceremony site.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park is located at 23287 Sierra Highway in Newhall.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Bill Reynolds
Bill Reynolds
Bill Reynolds is one of the “Boys of ’67,” Charlie Company, 4th/47th, 9th Infantry Division and is the director of Veterans Affairs for The Signal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.