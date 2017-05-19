A news release from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Two men and one woman from the San Fernando Valley were arrested Thursday morning- the trio is accused of stealing mail and packages from multiple mailboxes in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A caller alerted Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at around 4:29 a.m. on Thursday of two people acting suspiciously on the 24100 block of Newhall Ranch Road. The citizen reported that the individuals were wearing hoodies and seen removing mail from a community mailbox and putting it in their SUV, a Chevy Tahoe.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the description provided by the citizen and followed it westbound on Magic Mountain Parkway. As the SUV approached the I-5 onramp, deputies conducted a traffic stop. The entire cabin of the vehicle was filled with mail and packages from various addresses in the Santa Clarita Valley. The mail was stacked so high, that the final suspect was not found for several minutes as he laid on the second row floorboard, completely hidden by the mail.

Deputies arrested the driver, 22-year-old Kieontay Williams and the two passengers, 27-year-old Breeona Scott and 23-year-old Timothy Brown for Grand Theft and Mail Theft. All three had residence addresses in the San Fernando Valley. The driver, 22-year-old Kieontay Williams, was also found to be on active probation for Identity Theft.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are jointly investigating this case along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. If you think that you are a victim of mail theft, you can report suspected mail losses to Postal Inspectors by calling 877-876-2455 or at postalinspectors.uspis.gov.

LA Crime Stoppers: Partner to prevent or report crime by contacting your local Sheriff’s station. Or if you wish to remain Anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800- 222-TIPS (8477), texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Media inquiries regarding this incident may be directed to Lt. Ignacio Somoano at (661) 255-1121.

