The Signal newspaper took home several awards for creative advertising Thursday from the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual award ceremony and news conference.

Winning seven awards among California newspapers, The Signal won First Place for an “advertising wall” attached to a special report on impaired driving.

Multiple ads surrounded a report based on a live alcohol consumption test conducted at The Signal news offices under the supervision of the California Highway Patrol.

The special advertising pages ran on New Year’s Eve bringing a sobering reminder to people before revelers began to celebrate the mark of the New Year.

Winning in category of Creative ROP (Run of Paper) Ad, the design won in the category for daily newspapers.

The Signal also won advertising awards for two special sections – 2016 Voter Guide and an El Niño section.

Ad designs for local foods retailers, Phat & Juicey and Brew-Lé, also raked in awards, along with an ad from Chiquita Canyon, a post-Sand fire thank you to citizens from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and an ad for The Signal’s “51” event.

Two Signal sections also won creative awards in the category of Entertainment. The 661 Guide and the Food & Entertainment section which replaced the guide both won awards.

The DUI Project actually took home two awards in different categories.