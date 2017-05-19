Dressed in the same outfits, seventh grade Santa Clarita Christian School students Ava Kalinske, Kelly Lotze, Olivia Caldwell and Meagan Enbody shout a slogan in unison to attract potential buyers to their stand.

They also are enticing their fellow students with a glass of free Powerade if, and only if, they purchase on of their Moko Cases for $3.75.

“It’s a water bottle pencil case that you can put anything in,” Enbody said. “We recycled everything to make it.”

The Moko Cases were one of six original student products on display at the school’s second Math Market. Presented by the school’s seventh grade pre-algebra class, the students invented, created and sold handmade products to learn about the development and pricing of products.

“Each of the kids got $15 from their parents. They have to pay back their loans and make 100 percent profit,” seventh grade teacher Natalie Clapper said. “They back their parents and then we are sponsoring a child from Haiti.”

Clapper said students worked together in groups of four and each took on different roles to create, design, market and sell their products.

“They put in a price based on how much it cost them to make each product,” Clapper said.

The students also set up booths with free samples, lights, posters and even dogs to attract students and teachers their way.

At the Playful Paws table, students included their own dogs—Roger, Riley and Bella—at their booth to encourage potential buyers to purchase their $3.50 dog toys.

“Everyone has dogs so they would want to buy toys for them,” student Nathan Bernards said. “We thought since we had dog toys that we would have dogs here too.”

The product team of L.A.M.B., with students Lydia Chau, Alyssa Calleros, Molly Schnieber and Bailee Thorpe, attempted to persuade buyers with a free sample of their organic soap.

“My mom always makes soap at home and we thought it would be a fun idea,” Calleros said. “What we made is organic soap. We took goat milk and melted it and put in some scents and then put it in a bowl.”

The students also added toys in the middle of some soaps and shaped the soaps into different designs.

“We thought it would attract more customers with boys,” Schnieber said. “It’s something both kids and parents would like.”

A favorite among visitors was Frontier Fidget, based on the popular fidget spinners, created by students Seth Eberlein, Hunter Phelps, Keegan Perez and Luke Webber and made out of a skateboard barring, screws and buttons.

“We sold out in the first seven minutes,” Eberlein said.

The students also learned the real-world application of supply and demand, as they increased the price of their fidget spinners as they began to sell out.

“We started at $6 for spinner then we increased the price to sell at $10 because the demand is so high,” Phelps said.

Additional products included Lolli C. lollipops for $1.50 and Biology Crayon Art for $4.

During the Math Market, the students were also competing to see who could get the most votes for the public’s favorite product.

“All the kids that come and shop get a colored token to choose what booth they liked the best,” Clapper said. “We try to get everyone to come through here to see.”

Halfway through the Math Market, the competition for the fan favorite product was too close to call.

