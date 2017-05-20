A four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 caused three lanes to be shut down and traffic to be delayed.

The collision was reported to officials at 10:15 a.m. The crash involved four vehicles and occurred north of the Balboa Boulevard exit.

“Originally three lanes were closed,” said Traffic Management Center Officer Stephan Brandt.

The carpool, number one and number two lanes were closed after the collision. All lanes were open by 11:20 a.m.

Only minor injuries were reported in relation to the crash. It is unclear how many patients may have been transported to the hospital.