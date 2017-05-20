Track and field athletes from across the Santa Clarita Valley took their skills to Cerritos College on Saturday for the CIF-Southern Section track and field finals.

Canyon’s Gabby Sanchez set a new school record in discus, throwing 137 feet and five inches. She topped all Division 2 girls discus throwers and earned a spot at the CIF Masters Meet.

Golden Valley’s Shyann Franklin and West Ranch’s Natalie Ramirez also qualified for the Masters Meet in shot put. Franklin was third in Division 2 and Ramirez was third in Division 1.

In the boys shot put, Golden Valley’s Gabriel Coronado is an alternate for Masters, throwing 51-03 for seventh place in Division 2.

Coronado finished in fourth place in discus, while Saugus High’s Blake Walkowiak was fifth. Both are moving on to the next meet.

Trinity Classical Academy freshman Soloman Strader came in second in the boys 400-meter race to qualify for the Masters Meet. He also came in fourth in the boys 200.

Valencia’s Sam Pica is a Masters Meet alternate for the long jump after measuring 22-03, good for sixth place in Division 1.

Adaugo Oguejiofor advances in high jump after clearing 5-03 in the Division 1 event.

Hart’s 4×100 meter relay team came in first and the 4×400 team was seventh in Division 2. Canyon High edged the Indians in the 4×400, finishing sixth.

The Vikings 4×400 team was eighth in Division 1.

Mariah Castillo of Saugus earned fifth place in the 1600 and ninth place in the 3200 in Division 2.

In the 3200 in Division 1, Preston Pope was ninth for West Ranch.

Alexxys Banuelos was seventh in the Division 2 long jump for Canyon, while teammate Seanna Nalbandyan finished eight in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Centurions’ Jake Rockford ended up in seventh in the Division 2 Boys 800 race, Joshua Pikes was ninth in the Division 1 boys 200 and Sam Pica was ninth in the Division 1 boys 400.