Runners compete at the 16th annual Special Olympics Santa Clarita Spring Regional Games at William S. Hart High School in Newhall on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Everyone has the ability to test their limits and push themselves to reach places they’ve never been. This was especially true on Saturday during the 16th annual Special Olympics Santa Clarita Spring Regional Games at William S. Hart High School in Newhall.

Close to 700 athletes from all over Southern California came out to compete in track and field, basketball and bocce ball. There were even senior citizens out there competing.

“We emphasize enriching lives through sport,” said Wendy Ellet, the sports manager of Special Olympics Santa Clarita.

Senior Volunteer Frank Kopecky with California Highway Patrol puts a medal on Matthew Adams, 29, at the 16th annual Special Olympics Santa Clarita Spring Regional Games at William S. Hart High School in Newhall on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Athletes were excited to compete and meet new friends, such as 24-year-old Santa Clarita resident Ashlee Bahr, who has been participating in the special olympics for seven years.

“I just feel like it helps me with making my left side stronger and working towards my goals,” she said.

She hopes to get stronger so she can succeed in the national games in July.

Edward Thomas gives Tara Banta a high five after competing at the 16th annual Special Olympics Santa Clarita Spring Regional Games at William S. Hart High School in Newhall on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Paul Kim, 26, competes at the 16th annual Special Olympics Santa Clarita Spring Regional Games at William S. Hart High School in Newhall on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
