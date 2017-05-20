The idea of domestic violence is a frightening thing and reaching out for help can be even scarier.

The Domestic Violence Center seeks to become more familiar with the community so that victims can feel comfortable reaching out for help—whether that is a child, woman or man. That is why the center hosted the fifth annual Fairy Berry Breakfast at Savia: a Community Partnership in Newhall on Saturday.

“It’s a way to really introduce the concept of domestic violence,” said Linda Davies, the executive director of The Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley. “(The center) is not that frightening of a place if you need to come to us.”

Around 100 people came out to build little houses for fairies, eat breakfast, get their face painted and even more.

“This is way of having a little joy around a topic that isn’t that joyful,” said Davies.

And joyous laughter was in abundance at Savia with families working together to build the houses. This was the case with Ana Melton who came with her three sons, ages 1, 5 and 7.

They have been looking forward to this event for over a week and even spent over two hours at Walmart Friday night looking for supplies to build the best fairy house possible.

“It’s great that they do this for the kids, it’s fun,” said Melton.

All that fun was for a good cause—the Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley hoped to raise $2,000 from the event.