SCV sheriff's deputies and community members remember Deputy Jake Kuredjian in Stevenson Ranch before the 2017 Memorial Torch Rekay Run on Saturday. Courtesy photo from the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station
It was Santa Clarita’s turn to remember law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty on Saturday during the 2017 Memorial Torch Relay Run.

The three-day, 300-mile, annual relay run started in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday. The torch was passed to the Santa Clarita Valley at the Deputy Jake Kuredjian Memorial in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday night.

Thinking of you tonight Jake,” read the SCV Sheriff’s twitter. “You will be missed.”

After a memorial ceremony to remember the fallen officer, law enforcement officers, friends, family and community members began the five-leg relay through SCV.

“For law enforcement, we participate to show our support for our partners that we’ve lost along the way and to keep their thoughts alive,” said Sgt. Konecny with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The torch was passed on to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on Sierra Highway early Sunday morning. 

The relay run is expected to pass through each of the mainland LASD Sheriff’s stations and is expected to end at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
Comments
