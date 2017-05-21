A 26-year-old male was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after he rolled his car and hit a transformer box early Sunday morning, according to sheriff’s officials. The collision caused a power outage for some 1,300 people according to the Southern California Edison website.

The incident happened around 5:10 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle near Valencia Boulevard and Goldcrest Drive.

“He lost control, rolled his car and hit a street light,” said Sgt. Michael Konecny with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The collision also caused a small fire. The Southern California Edison websites shows no power outages in the area as of 11:12 a.m.

No one was transported to the hospital and no other vehicles were involved in the collision according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

The driver was still in custody as of 11 a.m.