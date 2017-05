Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department are responding to a small brush fire reported at Sierra Highway and Hillfield Lane.

Dubbed “Sage IC,” the brush fire broke out at 1:25 p.m. among light grass in the area with winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of 1:50 p.m., the brush fire had burned two acres in the area.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Crews are still working to contain and extinguish the flames.