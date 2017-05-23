Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of May 22-28, 2017:

Filming this week includes:

Feature

“A Second Change”

“Deadly Exchange”

“Noodles”

“Saint Judy”

“Selfie Dad”

Television

“Alone Together”

“Evil Things”

“Shooter”

Reality Television

“Betrayed”

“Blood Relatives”

“Corrupt Crimes”

“MythBusters”

Commercial

Robotics Project

Safe Auto

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.