Crews prepare to film an episode of 'Shooter' at the Rancho Deluxe movie ranch. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of May 22-28, 2017:

Filming this week includes:

Feature

“A Second Change”

“Deadly Exchange”

“Noodles”

“Saint Judy”

“Selfie Dad”

Television

“Alone Together”

“Evil Things”

“Shooter”

Reality Television

“Betrayed”

“Blood Relatives”

“Corrupt Crimes”

“MythBusters”

Commercial

Robotics Project

Safe Auto

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.