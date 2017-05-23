At least five suspected heroin and methamphetamine dealers were taken off Santa Clarita’s streets this morning during an operation to knock out illegal narcotics.

Shortly after 6 a.m., about ten deputies and a K-9 unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 27000 block of Maben Avenue.

The operation resulted in at least five suspects taken into custody at the scene including four people arrested for possession and illegal sales of narcotics, namely heroin and methamphetamine, according to Detective Vanderlaan of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

One person was arrested for operating a drug house.

“We’re just out there doing the best job we can,” Vanderlaan said. The detective attributes the success of the operation to a combination of old fashioned police work and a significant amount of cooperation with the community.

Neighbors at the scene, who requested to not be identified, said the home raided early Tuesday morning had plagued the neighborhood for months.

Sheriff’s officials hoped to turn the situation around and put a dent in local underground drug operations.

“With the resources we have, we’re just trying to make a difference,” Vanderlaan said. “Especially with these overdoses.”

The latest casualties in the war on drugs were two Santa Clarita Valley residents who died from apparent overdoses over the weekend, according to Cary Quashen, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Executive Director of Behavioral Health and Director of Action Family Counseling.

Quashen was alerted by a member of each of the victim’s family about their deaths.

It was not confirmed if either of the deaths involved heroin.

Signal Senior Staff Writer Jim Holt contributed to this report.