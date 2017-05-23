Sports High School Hart softball advances to 1st quarter final since 2010 By Mason Nesbitt - May 23, 2017, 5:25 pm Hart's Abby Sweet (26), left, high-fives teammate Sarah Backer (7), right, as Jordyn Gasper (11), center, smiles after defeating Paraclete in a CIF-Southern Section playoff softball game at Hart on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal Hart High softball beat Paraclete of Lancaster 7-0 at Hart on Tuesday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 second-round game. The Indians will play the winner of Patriot and La Miranda on Thursday in Hart’s first quarterfinal since 2010. If Patriot wins, Hart would be at home. If La Miranda wins, Hart would be on the road. For a full recap, check back later. Hart’s Aly Kaneshiro (4) watches her hit during a CIF-Southern Section playoff softball game against Paraclete at Hart on Tuesday. Katharine Lotze/The Signal Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Latest Stories Hart softball advances to 1st quarter final since 2010 Mason Nesbitt - May 23, 2017, 5:25 pm Sarkar family celebrates ‘Halloween in May’ for son with rare disorder Christina Cox - May 23, 2017, 2:56 pm Filming the week in SCV, May 22-28 Signal Staff - May 23, 2017, 2:42 pm