Hart's Abby Sweet (26), left, high-fives teammate Sarah Backer (7), right, as Jordyn Gasper (11), center, smiles after defeating Paraclete in a CIF-Southern Section playoff softball game at Hart on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Hart High softball beat Paraclete of Lancaster 7-0 at Hart on Tuesday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 second-round game.

The Indians will play the winner of Patriot and La Miranda on Thursday in Hart’s first quarterfinal since 2010.

If Patriot wins, Hart would be at home. If La Miranda wins, Hart would be on the road.

For a full recap, check back later.

Hart’s Aly Kaneshiro (4) watches her hit during a CIF-Southern Section playoff softball game against Paraclete at Hart on Tuesday. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Mason Nesbitt
Mason Nesbitt is The Santa Clarita Valley Signal's Sports Editor.
