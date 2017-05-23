A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer was hospitalized and the southbound 5 freeway was shut down for several hours following a collision Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 5:15 a.m. on the southbound 5 freeway at Lyons Avenue when the LAPD officer from the Central Traffic Division was on his way to work, according to LAPD Spokesperson Jenny Houser.

The LAPD officer was reportedly pinned under another vehicle following the incident.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department transported the officer to a local area hospital.

Houser said the officer’s conditions are serious but that “he’s talking and he’s conscious.”

The collision also caused traffic to be diverted off the 5 freeway at Pico Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue.

CHP issued a sig alert for all lanes of the southbound 5 freeway at 5:41 a.m. All lanes of the freeway were reopened three hours later at 8:30 a.m.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_