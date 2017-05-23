Costs increased and sales decreased for single-family homes and condos across the Santa Clarita Valley in April, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.

Condominium sales decreased 31.4 percent last month when 81 were sold, compared to 120 in March. Home sales were down as well, with a decrease of 9.4 percent as 192 were sold while 203 were sold the month before.

This drop is normal as the year progresses, according to Santa Clarita Valley Division of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors Chairman Martin Kovacs.

“Condominium sales had to start falling eventually,” Kovacs said in a statement.

This decrease in sales is a direct response to an increase in available condominiums and homes as well as higher costs, SRAR’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Johnson said.

“No doubt rising prices impact sales, but the more dramatic limitation comes from the extremely tight inventory of homes and condos listed for sale,” Johnson said in a statement.

The end of April saw a total of 479 active listings, the association cited, while there were 414 listings in March.

Homes and condos are in high demand with a short supply, according to Johnson.

“There simply are not enough properties available to meet normal demand, which would ease pressure on prices and reduce the number of multiple offers,” he said.

In April, the average price of a single-family home cost $586,300 and the median home cost $555,000. The month before, a home cost an average of $574,900 and a median price of $535,000.

April 2006 saw the record high for prices, with a home’s median cost of $643,000, which is a 13.7 percent increase from current prices.

November 2011 saw the record low for houses at $340,000, making current costs a 63.2 percent increase.

Comparatively, the average price in April 2016 was $555,900 and the median cost was $538,200, when 212 homes sold.

For condos, the average cost $364,900 and the median cost $365,000 in April. In March, the average condo was $367,500 and the median was $345,000.

January 2006 broke records for the most expensive condos at $397,000, an 8.1 percent difference from April 2017 prices.

The lowest condo prices were in July 2012 when the median sold for $170,000, showing a 114.7 percent increase for this April.

The same time a year prior, a condo was an average cost of $363,400 and a median cost of $348,000, when 118 sold.

