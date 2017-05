Bowman High School seniors celebrated their graduation on Tuesday at College of the Canyons.

Graduates: 230

Golden State Merit Diplomas: 6

California Seal of Bi-literacy: 2

Achievement Awards: 47

Class Speakers: Jasmine Evelyn Chavez

and Skyler Megan Acree

Common College Choices: College of the Canyons

and the Armed Forces

Scholarships:19 — worth total of $10,750