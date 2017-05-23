At a Wednesday meeting, the Sulphur Springs Union School District Governing Board is expected to review a resolution to layoff three classified employees in the district due to lack of funds and lack of work.

A resolution for the reduction in hours or layoff of classified employees states that the layoffs will impact three employees in the district.

Impacted positions include two ASES office assistants, one at Mint Canyon and one at Canyon Springs, who each work 3 and 3.05 hours per day. They are expected to be laid off due to lack of funds for the positions, according to the agenda item.

Another impacted position is a special education instructional assistant for the deaf/hard of hearing (DHH) who works 6.5 hours per day at Canyon Springs. The expected layoff is said to be due to lack of work for the position.

The reduction in hours and layoffs are expected to take effect Aug. 14, according to the agenda itme.

Finances

The governing board is also expected to approve a resolution to authorize the distribution of an official statement for the issuance and sale of Measure CK bonds.

The General Obligation bond was approved by voters in 2012 election.

Funds from Measure CK are used to upgrade classrooms, libraries, science labs and old roofs; support classroom instruction in core subjects by reducing debt; update technology for 21st century skills; and upgrade and construct classrooms, sites and facilities/equipment.

With another resolution, the governing board is expected to request the issuance of 2017-18 tax and revenue anticipation notes from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The short-term borrowing is to address the anticipated cash flow shortages during the upcoming fiscal year, according to the agenda item.

ZenDesk Technology

The governing board is also expected to hear a presentation about a new technology support program for the district.

Staff from the district selected the ZenDesk Technology program earlier in the year and piloted it for three months.

With an easy login system, help center, automatic ticket creation, search options, customer service help and mobile app, the technology is said to support an increase in workflow and service to district staff, according to the agenda item.

Additional Agenda Items:

Approve job description change for state preschool instructor/site supervisor

Hear a Valley View construction update

Approve Los Angeles County Office of Education PeopleSoft contract for software and support

Approve addendum to the district’s 2017-18 LEA (Local Education Agency) Plan to document the work of teachers, school and district administrators to meet the requirements of the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LACP) and the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)

