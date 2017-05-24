If you’ve visited Old Town Newhall recently, you know that it has something for everyone. From the beautiful Old Town Newhall Library at the northern end of Main Street to William S. Hart Park to the south, Old Town Newhall is a bustling retail and dining destination for residents throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. When night falls, the area becomes a vibrant arts and entertainment district with an ongoing schedule of galleries, concerts and theatre performances.

It is on Thursday nights, however, when the real party starts. For those that haven’t attended a Thursdays@Newhall event, you are definitely missing out. Every Thursday night there are free entertainment and nightlife events hosted by the City of Santa Clarita and presented by Galpin Subaru. Just like Old Town Newhall itself, the Thursdays@Newhall series has something for everyone in the family.

On the first Thursday of the month, JAM Sessions and 10 by 10 offer a variety of music and entertainment. The JAM Sessions take place from 7-9 p.m. on the patio area at the Old Town Newhall Library. The concerts, which are hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation, also include live dance instruction so you can learn the steps while you listen. African Dance and Drums make an appearance at JAM Sessions on June 1. Going on at the same time at The MAIN is the 10 by 10 variety show where 10 selected entertainers take the stage, each for a 10-minute set. You have the chance to enjoy a wide range of acts like improv, magic, dance and more.

The second Thursday of the month from 7-9 p.m. on Main Street is for car-lovers with Revved Up, presented by State Farm. Whether you want to show off your classic Mustang collection or see the best custom hot rods in the valley, head on down each month to see a different set of wheels. On June 8, we are celebrating classic VWs with pre-1980s Beetles, Buses, Karmann Ghias and Things. If cars aren’t for you then head on over to The MAIN for Note by Note, where we showcase professional and aspiring songwriters in Santa Clarita. Hear new music in an intimate setting and enjoy a perfect date night out on the town.

Until the end of October, the SENSES Block Party will take over Main Street on the third Thursday of the month. SENSES brings live music, food trucks, adult beverages and themed events to Old Town Newhall. You definitely don’t want to miss our fun and festive adult setting right here on Main Street. Our next SENSES Block Party, License to Thrill, is on June 15 from 7-10 p.m. and has a James Bond theme. Make sure to get your martini shaken, not stirred. Other popular themes coming up include the SENSES Beach Party on July 20, a Flashback to the ‘80s on August 17, the SENSES Chocolate Factory on September 21 and, the Halloween Haunt, on October 19.

Thursdays@Newhall closes out each month with the ARTree Speaker Series on the fourth Thursday until the end of October. This fascinating opportunity allows you to attend lectures and free-form discussions with influential artists and other arts and education leaders in our community. Be sure to meet us at The MAIN from 7-9 p.m. on this 4th Thursday, if you are looking to be inspired and motivated creatively.

As you can see from Thursdays@Newhall alone, there is a lot going on in Old Town Newhall. I invite you to check out the events every Thursday night with your family and friends – you will not be disappointed. You can get information about upcoming concerts, speakers and performances by visiting us online at ThursdaysAtNewhall.com.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.