Within less than 20 minutes, firefighters stopped a brush fire spreading beyond a quarter acre Wednesday despite flames and smoke seen coming from area.

The fire was first reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Newhall Avenue, east of Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary and north of Sierra Highway.

“There were flames and smoke showing,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

Firefighters reported they found the fire burning in light grass, he said, with significant wind and no structures threatened.

The fire was “knocked down” at 2:47 p.m.

