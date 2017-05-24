Our Community Community Stories Seen Around the SCV By Signal Contributor - May 24, 2017, 12:00 pm The 2nd Anniversary of the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market was celebrated last Saturday with the Sweet Preserve Contest. The top winners are L to R: Nancy Carder, 3rd place, Linda Krager and Patti Fleetwood, 2nd place, and Kim Moreno, 1st place. Courtesy photo Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Stories Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Teddy Bear Drive Community Stories Happy 93rd Birthday to Juanita Stockstill Community Stories Drive Safe and Make It Home Community Stories Grantham University Congratulates Local Graduates Community Stories Local performs in Male Chorus and Women’s Chorale Spring Concert at Concordia Community Stories Giving Cancer the Boot, Relay-Style Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Latest Stories Seen Around the SCV Signal Contributor - May 24, 2017, 12:00 pm Veteran trauma treatment bill passes House, onto Senate Gina Ender - May 24, 2017, 11:13 am White Ribbons drive message of safety to high school students Christina Cox - May 24, 2017, 11:00 am