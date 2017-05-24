The 2nd Anniversary of the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market was celebrated last Saturday with the Sweet Preserve Contest. The top winners are L to R: Nancy Carder, 3rd place, Linda Krager and Patti Fleetwood, 2nd place, and Kim Moreno, 1st place. Courtesy photo
