Dream upon a feather bed

A night-time sky above your head

The window’s view when seen reflects

Lacy trees and moon-lit deck.

Every breath you took was dear

Every sound that I could hear.

When you dreamed a dream to share

You took my hand, yours warm, aware.

You said we’re walking down a lane

With smiles and music’s sweet refrain

We’re gliding through a meadow place

While waving grass and blooms keep pace

Busy bees and birds of grace

Sun shining gold upon your face.

I see that scene described so clear

Remembered through my smiles and tears

Our Father’s called you home you see

You walked forever far from me

I’ll see that sunlit meadow, every tree

For Dear, you promised dreams for me.