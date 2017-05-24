Dream upon a feather bed
A night-time sky above your head
The window’s view when seen reflects
Lacy trees and moon-lit deck.
Every breath you took was dear
Every sound that I could hear.
When you dreamed a dream to share
You took my hand, yours warm, aware.
You said we’re walking down a lane
With smiles and music’s sweet refrain
We’re gliding through a meadow place
While waving grass and blooms keep pace
Busy bees and birds of grace
Sun shining gold upon your face.
I see that scene described so clear
Remembered through my smiles and tears
Our Father’s called you home you see
You walked forever far from me
I’ll see that sunlit meadow, every tree
For Dear, you promised dreams for me.