Seniors at Saugus High School participated in graduation on Wednesday.
Graduates: 548
Honor Scholars: 120
Torch Bearer: Miles Hawkins
Class Speaker: Tate Dickens
Singers: Madison Larson and Kayla Calove
Common College Choices: The Master’s University, UCLA, Cal Berkeley, Cal Poly SLO, Texas A&M, Westmont, CSUN, Arizona, Arizona State, UCSB, San Diego State, Cal Lutheran, Northern Arizona
