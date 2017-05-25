Dylan Smith gets his cap adjusted by fellow Saugus student Jillian Mountan ahead of commencement ceremonies at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Seniors at Saugus High School participated in graduation on Wednesday.

Saugus students Jordan Dell, left, and Jacob Freeman, right, laugh as friends discover their creative cap decoration idea — Dominoes pizza boxes — as they prepare for commencement on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at College of the Canyons. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Graduates: 548

Honor Scholars: 120
Torch Bearer: Miles Hawkins
Class Speaker: Tate Dickens
Singers: Madison Larson and Kayla Calove
Common College Choices: The Master’s University, UCLA, Cal Berkeley, Cal Poly SLO, Texas A&M, Westmont, CSUN, Arizona, Arizona State, UCSB, San Diego State, Cal Lutheran, Northern Arizona

