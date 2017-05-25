Our family is very politically aware (and fortunately for us and family comity, all conservatives), and as everyone with a pulse knows, virtually from Inauguration Day there have been calls for President Trump’s impeachment.

The hysteria seems to be reaching a crescendo recently, dominating news coverage, and as a result I received an email the other day from one of the younger members of our clan, a Millennial:

“Hello there!

“What do you think the odds are of Trump getting impeached? That’s all I see in my news feed now!

“Brett R.”

To answer Brett’s question, I think the odds of that are pretty much zero.

First of all, you’ve got to understand that the “news” feed is all pretty much just biased – and I mean to a point I’ve never before seen in my lifetime – agenda-driven rubbish.

But to the legalities, there has to be actual “cause” for impeachment. Per the Constitution, that means “high crimes or misdemeanors.” So what crimes or misdemeanors has Trump actually committed? None that I can think of.

Then there’s political reality. Impeachment takes place in the House, and conviction takes place in the Senate and requires a 2/3 vote of the Senators to do so and remove him from office. Both the House and the Senate are controlled by the GOP. So, what are the odds of any of that actually happening?

Then there’s precedent. Only two sitting presidents have ever been impeached: Andrew Johnson and “Quick-Zipper Bill” Clinton. Neither was convicted.

Johnson’s impeachment was purely politically motivated, based on his Reconstruction policies, and his conviction was one vote shy. Clinton actually had committed a crime – perjury – and yet wasn’t convicted in the Senate.

So, particularly in light of Pantsuit Hillary’s federal felonious actions with her email rig and the failure to indict her, I can’t see any way an actual impeachment takes place.

Another political reality. I think impeaching Trump would actually benefit him. We saw the same dynamic when Billy-Bubba was impeached: his popularity actually increased. I think the same dynamic would inure to Trump.

There’s a very large percentage of people in this country who are simply fed up with the SOP of how both major parties have been conducting business over the last few decades. Trump’s election is the embodiment of that frustration. Impeaching him … the consequences of that could be beyond imagination.

All these impeachment noises are being made by left-wing radicals spouting sound bites for public consumption and effect – people like Maxine Waters and “Nancy the Red” Pelosi. It’s become Dem/socialist SOP to act like silly, spoiled children.

And all the while they’re doing it they’re losing actual political power all across the country with the exception of a few blue coastal states like Commiefornia and Taxachussetts.

I see this as simply political Kabuki from the American socialists. Think about it. If Trump’s impeached and convicted, that doesn’t roll back the election clock and make the Pantsuit Lady president. Mike Pence becomes president! They know that as well as I do.

And that would be about the worst thing that could happen to them and their agenda, because he’s as clean as a whistle and a great conservative. It would absolutely crush their political aspirations.

The whole point of this impeachment drivel is to try to keep Trump off balance and to delegitimize him in order to try to weaken him. An actual impeachment would be a huge strategic error on their part.

Like I said, I think the chances are pretty much zero.

Brian Baker is a Saugus resident.