Canyon High is set to put on its 29th annual Castaic Lake Triathlon series.

This year’s races are June 10th and August 26th.

Athletes may register at www.Active.com or sign up by mail by printing a form at the meet

website: http://www.canyonxc.com/triathlon-2017.html.

The race will start at 8:00 am at Paradise Cove at Lower Lake Castaic Park.

Athletes can compete as individuals, or as part of a team.

This is a sprint Triathlon: 400-meter lake swim, 10-mile road bike, 3-mile run in the park.

Pre-Registration cost is $70 for individuals and $90 per team. Late registration is $90 per individual and $100 per team.

There will also be a kids triathlon. Cost is $35 and it includes a 100-meter lake swim, 3-mile bike ride in the park and a 1-mile run. All kids will be accompanied by one of Canyon’s high school runners.

For questions, email paulbroneer@me.com or call 661-857-4414.