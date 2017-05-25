A “suspicious package” found under a car at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus late Thursday prompted local sheriff’s deputies to call in the bomb squad, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Arson/Explosives Unit.

“Deputies were advised of a suspicious package left under a vehicle in Parking Lot #8 at College of the Canyons,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Thursday afternoon.

Although investigating deputies roped off an area around the parking lot, a commencement ceremony for graduating students of Canyon High School scheduled to take place on the college’s football field was not disrupted or cancelled.

The graduation ceremony was not cancelled, Miller said.

“It’s going on as planned,” she told The Signal.

“Only part of the parking lot is roped off,” she said.

In the meantime, deputies have called in the canine unit – specially trained sniffing police dogs – to assist in the investigation.

