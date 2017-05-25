Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

The following event which was listed on our calendar today, has been cancelled.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

 

Earth Day Festival – CANCELLED

What: Green Clean Pros is hosting its 4th annual Earth Day SCV Festival. This is a free event to celebrate our beautiful earth & get outdoors with the community. Earth day education & crafts / music / wellness vendors / Memorial Day tribute / bounce house / face painting / live reptile show / & more. Vendor signup: www.earthdayscv.com.

When: Saturday, May 27, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/232878167173163/

 

Eva Piccolo
Eva Piccolo is a long-time Santa Clarita resident and has been with The Signal since January 2015. After raising her family and working in Customer Service, Eva brings her administrative and organizational skills to our newspaper.
