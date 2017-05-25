The following event which was listed on our calendar today, has been cancelled.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

Earth Day Festival – CANCELLED

What: Green Clean Pros is hosting its 4th annual Earth Day SCV Festival. This is a free event to celebrate our beautiful earth & get outdoors with the community. Earth day education & crafts / music / wellness vendors / Memorial Day tribute / bounce house / face painting / live reptile show / & more. Vendor signup: www.earthdayscv.com.

When: Saturday, May 27, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/232878167173163/