Hart supporters enjoying Bingo Night. Courtesy photo
High School baseball can be an expensive proposition in Santa Clarita. With limited monies available from school districts, much of the needed baseball funding comes from baseball parents and the community.  Hence, Hart Baseball’s first annual Bingo Night at The Club on Saturday night was Bingo with a cause.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste gets Bingo! Courtesy photo

Hosted by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, ‘the first annual Bingo Night was a successful evening of entertainment for the nearly 200 attendees from the Santa Clarita Valley community,” Hart Head Baseball Coach Jim Ozella said.  “The Hart Dugout Club applauds the efforts of the Santa Clarita Valley City Council, the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls club, and the Hart Baseball parents and supporters in making the evening a success,” said Ozella.

Bingo Night Emcee Cesar Felici and one of the evening’s winners, Felipe Samano. Courtesy photo

The event generated over $8,000 in revenue for the Hart Baseball program.

We are thrilled to have such a great turnout our first year. We really wanted to reach out and connect with the community.  People really seemed to be having a good time.  We’re already talking about how to make the event bigger and better for next year.

Belinda Bowers give Bingo Night a thumbs up! Courtesy photo

The event would not have been possible without the support of the Boys and Girls Club.

