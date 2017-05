Hart High softball beat Patriot of Riverside 9-8 Thursday on Abby Sweet’s walk-off solo home run.

The Indians trailed 5-0 early, but came back to advance to their first CIF-Southern Section semifinal since 2009.

Hart will play Ayala of Chino Hills at Hart on Tuesday with a trip to the Division 3 championship on the line.

For a full recap, check back later this evening and pick up a copy of Friday’s Signal.