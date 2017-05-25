Please join us for our 3rd Annual Car Show and Chili Cook Off on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at OLPH Church located at 23233 Lyons Avenue in Newhall. Admission is Free.

Enjoy 60s, 70s and today’s rock with live music by the Famous Fulco’s Family band. This family band has played all around the world and you will be hooked with their fun, engaging performance.

This year’s car show classes include Best Classic, Best Muscle, Best Truck, Best Lowrider, Best Engine, Best Paint and People’s Choice. Car entries are $25 per vehicle (free Dash Plaque to all entrants). We will be serving beer and soda, hot dogs, burgers and tacos.

The Knights from all Santa Clarita councils will be serving up their best recipes for the Chili Cook off. Please stop by and vote for your favorite chili.

Prizes will be given out all day as well as a 50/50 Raffle. This event is put on by the Knights of Columbus Council 6016. In service to one, in service to all. For more information, registration or vendor booths, please visit our website at www.kocscv.com or call Jay Fithian at 661-255-1831 or email jfith454@yahoo.com.