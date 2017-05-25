Members of the union representing television and film writers overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to ratify a new three-year deal with studios and producers.

The 3,647 valid votes cast by members of Writers Guild of America, West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) included 3,617 “yes” votes (99.2% percent) and 30 “no” votes (.8% percent),

Of 9,441 eligible voters, about 39 percent voted. The agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers runs from May 2, 2017 through May 1, 2020.

“Our success in these negotiations was due to a highly engaged and dedicated membership, working in tandem with a tireless and informed Negotiating Committee and an extraordinary Guild staff,” said WGAW President Howard A. Rodman and WGAE President Michael Winship in a statement.

“We achieved new and significant gains that will help today’s writers even as they benefit the next generation. Our thanks go out to all of those who contributed to the process and to the thousands of our fellow writers who participated in the strike authorization and ratification votes.”