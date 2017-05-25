Students of Canyon High School lined up for their graduation ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday evening.
Graduates: 457
Honor Scholars: 71
Class Speakers: Pierce Monahan, Mason Eddy, Adrienne Kashay
Salutatorian: Cade Luongo
Valedictorian: Adrienne Kashay
Common college choices: Cal State, UCLA,
College of the Canyons
