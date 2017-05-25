Canyon High School graduating senior Pierce Monahan, center, wears his decorated cap as he chats with Mason Eddy, right, as they wait for the Canyon High graduation ceremony to begin at College of the Canyons on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Students of Canyon High School lined up for their graduation ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday evening.

Graduates: 457
Honor Scholars: 71
Class Speakers: Pierce Monahan, Mason Eddy, Adrienne Kashay
Salutatorian: Cade Luongo
Valedictorian: Adrienne Kashay
Common college choices: Cal State, UCLA,
College of the Canyons

 

Canyon High School graduating seniors pose for a photo as line up before marching in for the Canyon High graduation ceremony to begin at College of the Canyons on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Canyon High School graduating senior Ian Pinero who will be joining the U.S. National Guard, wears Army ducks on his cap as he texts family before the Canyon High graduation ceremony to begin at College of the Canyons on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Canyon High School graduating seniors prepare for the Canyon High graduation ceremony to begin at College of the Canyons on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Canyon High School graduating senior Anthony Katz takes photos of his friends before the Canyon High graduation ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Canyon High School graduating seniors Julia Del La Cruz, center, and Gisel Herrera, right, get dressed for the Canyon High graduation ceremony to begin at College of the Canyons on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
