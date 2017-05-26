Hart High School students have been working to create an honor wall to recognize Hart’s alumni who have served and are currently serving, our country and the Santa Clarita Valley in the military, law enforcement and fire department.

Inspired by an idea Hart principal Collyn Nielsen had, Nielsen met with Diana De La Maza, ASB Director and Algebra teacher as well as three Hart students to discuss the project.

De La Maza seized the opportunity to take lead on creating a dignified display, recruiting volunteers from Hart’s Associated Student Body.

Students Hannah Zega, Cameron Schwartz and Erica Horak signed on.

“I have family members in Santa Clarita who have served in our military and this project affords me an opportunity to say thank you to all who have served,” said Horak.

Because Schwartz’s grandfathers served in the U.S. Navy, she felt the honor wall was a way to honor them and her fellow alumni.

Together, the volunteers created a design, set a funding goal, established a web site, and began collecting contributions.

Over $1,100 has been received toward their goal of $5,000.

“I have one grandfather who served in the U.S. Navy and another who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, plus my brother-in-law served with the U.S. Army in Desert Storm,” De La Maza said.

“My husband currently serves with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita station and my Dad also served in law enforcement. I am very pro-military and law enforcement.”

The team also hired Murals for Schools to paint a wall on campus featuring the American Flag, which was completed this week.

And they are planning an unveiling ceremony Aug, 29 during Hart’s Back to School Night when the 2017 Fall Semester begins.

Meanwhile, the search is on for names of those to be honored.

As Hart High School is the SCV’s oldest high school, having opened in 1945, the Wall of Honor team of volunteers are expecting to install a great many plaques honoring the school’s alumni.

Readers can nominate a candidate to be honored on the wall by going to the Hart High School website, ASB page, Wall of Honor or send mail a form that can be found on the site to 24825 N. Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, Attention: Associated Student Body.

All nominations are due by Aug. 1.

Online donations can also be made.