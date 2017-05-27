(WASHINGTON, DC) – Rep. Steve Knight (CA-25) invites members of the community to attend an upcoming town hall meeting.

The town hall meeting will be held at Canyon High School on June 1st at 4:00pm – 5:30pm. The town hall will be an opportunity the Congressman to update constituents on his legislative work affecting the district and for constituents to share their views and concerns with the Congressman and ask him questions about important legislative issues.

“Town Halls are an effective way for elected officials like myself to connect with the district and ensure the constituents are being heard,” said Rep. Knight. “This June 1st meeting will be an opportunity for the constituents to share their concerns and legislative questions.”

The event will be open to all residents of California’s 25th Congressional District, and due to limited space available seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Details for the event are as follows:

What

Town Hall Meeting with U.S. Representative Steve Knight

When

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Time:4:00 PM- 5:30 PM

Where

Canyon High School

19300 Nadal St, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

For More Info

Visit Rep. Knight’s website at https://knight.house.gov/constituent-services/town-hall.htm