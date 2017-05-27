West Ranch boys lacrosse’s Teo Domic has had two firsts in his career.

He was the first boys lacrosse player in the Santa Clarita Valley to earn an NCAA Division 1 lacrosse scholarship.

And now, he’s the first lacrosse player from the SCV to be named to the US Lacrosse Ventura Chapter All-American team.

“It was the icing on the cake,” Domic said. “I had a great senior year. I started with two other freshmen when I was a freshman on varsity and it’s really cool to see how we progressed through the four years.”

The recent grad midfielder was one of 24 nominees for the All-American list. Only six players were chosen.

His 39 goals and 30 assists draw the eye, but coach Mike Borsos insists that he makes the teammates around him better as well.

“Because of his speed, he draws fire or draws a double team,” Borsos said. “Because his vision is so good he’s able to see the guys that are wide open. He’s not a selfish player. He knows how to dish the ball out.”

The Wildcats’ season ended in the first round of the LA Conference playoffs with a 17-1 loss to Palos Verdes. They were 11-8 overall.

Domic, along with teammates Noah Gervasi and Shane Quesada, will play in the CIF-Southern Section All-Star game today at El Segundo High at 2 p.m.

“Lacrosse is starting to become a big thing in the area,” said Domic. “My freshman year was our second year as a CIF program and now we have three CIF teams in the valley and then three years after that we have an All-American. It shows how it’s a very big thing and it’s phenomenal.”

This August, Domic will head to St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to continue his lacrosse career.

Borsos has no doubt he’ll be successful.

“He is dedicated to getting better at the game,” said the coach. “You can find him up at the field daily, shooting, working on his dodging. Even over the summer. He’s up there every day for an hour, two hours. Working every day to get better.”