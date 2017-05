One car went down a 10-foot embankment on Sierra Highway just north of Vasquez Canyon Road after a two-vehicle crash.

“Both vehicles ended up in the right shoulder area,” CHP Officer Alex Rubio said.

A silver Honda Accord involved in the crash ended up in the embankment on the right shoulder.

One person, who was in the vehicle that went down the embankment, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 3:57 p.m.