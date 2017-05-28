Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A man fired a gun into the air twice during a domestic dispute in Castaic on Saturday, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

The man walked into a Castaic residence on Elk Ridge Road around 5 p.m. where a woman, whom he was in a former relationship with, was inside.

“A gun went off inside the residence,” said Sgt Peter Bringas with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “The dispute carried out into the street where a second round was fired.”

The gun was taken away from the suspect by people who were inside the residence.

He was arrested by deputies upon their arrival and no one was injured in the dispute.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is still ongoing and it is unclear if narcotics or alcohol were involved.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.