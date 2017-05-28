A man fired a gun into the air twice during a domestic dispute in Castaic on Saturday, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

The man walked into a Castaic residence on Elk Ridge Road around 5 p.m. where a woman, whom he was in a former relationship with, was inside.

“A gun went off inside the residence,” said Sgt Peter Bringas with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “The dispute carried out into the street where a second round was fired.”

The gun was taken away from the suspect by people who were inside the residence.

He was arrested by deputies upon their arrival and no one was injured in the dispute.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is still ongoing and it is unclear if narcotics or alcohol were involved.