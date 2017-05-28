Longtime Saugus High baseball coach John Maggiora confirmed to The Signal Sunday morning that he was stepping down.

In a letter sent to members of the program and posted on Facebook, he cited personal reasons for the decision.

“For me, the tough choices are guided by Family, Friends, and Faith. Family above all else, Stay loyal to your Friends, and Have Faith in the Man upstairs,” the letter reads.

“Recently, I have been forced into a decision that compromised all three of these guiding principles. And when you are forced to sacrifice those principles for something else (no matter how much you enjoy it) the choice becomes simple— Family, Friends, and Faith.”

The highlight of the coach’s 12 year run, at least on the field, came in 2015 when he led the Centurions to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.

Saugus lost to Hart at College of the Canyons in one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s greatest-ever baseball games.

Off the field, Maggiora was proud of his teams’ work in the classroom.

“I’m proud of many things, but the number one thing I’m proud of is only losing one player to poor academics in 12 years. Our players knew what it meant to be Student Athletes,” the letter reads.