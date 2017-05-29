Arson investigators are picking through the rubble of a fire that destroyed a house and a barn on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce early Monday morning.

Fire was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department shortly before 3 a.m. Monday on the 12600 block of Sierra Highway across the road from Le Chene French Cuisine restaurant, Fire Department Inspector Cheryl Sims told The Signal Monday morning.

“The call came in as a commercial structure fire which was upgraded to a brush fire,” she said.

Responding firefighters found two structures – a house and a barn – burning when they arrived, labeling the fire, The Barn Incident.

No one was reported hurt in the incident, Sims said.

“The two buildings were a total loss,” she said.

Firefighters had the two structure fires and a four-acre brush fire, extinguished by 4 a.m., Sims said.

“Arson inspectors were called in and as of 8:30 a.m. anticipated remaining at the scene for at least four hours,” Sims said at noon. “We still have units at the fire.”

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station called in the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Arson/Explosives Team when arson was suspected, Sgt. Michael Konecny said.

“They think it’s probably arson,” Konecky said, noting “we were the ones who actually made the call” to arson investigators.

