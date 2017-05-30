SOURCE: City of Santa Clarita

The City of Santa Clarita will begin construction on the Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening Project tonight. The project will improve traffic flow and construct a new pedestrian walkway, bike path and trail connections at the Newhall Ranch Road Bridge located over San Francisquito Creek.

The first phase of the construction includes modifications of the traffic signal at Newhall Ranch Road and Avenue Tibbitts and widening of the bridge along the south side. Crews will begin working tonight through Thursday, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., to add new traffic signs, restripe lanes and begin demolition work on the south side of the bridge. Construction on the traffic signal and bridge will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. During construction, both directions of the bridge will remain open to traffic.

The $16 million dollar project will widen the bridge to provide an additional traffic lane in each direction – increasing the number of lanes in each direction to four. The project will also add a raised median, construct a new protected sidewalk and bike path on the south side of the bridge and add new trail connections along the west bank under Newhall Ranch Road. The project is expected to be completed by October 2018.

The Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening Project is part of the Building & Creating Community theme in the Santa Clarita 2020 plan.

For additional information regarding the project, please contact Project Manager, Balvinder Sandhu at (661) 255-4954 or bsandhu@santa-clarita.com.