West Ranch honors graduates Taggert Barton, left, and Sydney Barnholtz, right, share a fist bump before getting their diplomas at the school's commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
West Ranch High School seniors celebrated their graduation on Tuesday at College of the Canyons.

Graduates: 567

Graduates with honors: 165

Class speakers: Kailey Clark, and Vanessa Rodriguez

Valedictorian and/or salutatorian: Ryan Yoo

Salutatorians: Cynthia Samano and Tiffany Wong

Common college choices: UC Berkeley, Cal State Northridge, UC San Diego, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UC San Diego, UC Riverside, UCLA, Arizona State University and COC

