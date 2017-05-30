West Ranch honors graduates Taggert Barton, left, and Sydney Barnholtz, right, share a fist bump before getting their diplomas at the school's commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
West Ranch High School seniors celebrated their graduation on Tuesday at College of the Canyons.
Graduates: 567
Graduates with honors: 165
Class speakers: Kailey Clark, and Vanessa Rodriguez
Valedictorian and/or salutatorian: Ryan Yoo
Salutatorians: Cynthia Samano and Tiffany Wong
Common college choices: UC Berkeley, Cal State Northridge, UC San Diego, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UC San Diego, UC Riverside, UCLA, Arizona State University and COC
West Ranch graduate Jaclyn Napoli stands on a chair as she flashes the “rock on” symbol to friends and family in the stands at the school’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Soon-to-be West Ranch graduates walk down to Cougar Stadium ahead of the school’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
