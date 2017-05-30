A male motorcyclist was airlifted from Castaic Monday after sustaining injuries from a crash that occurred in Gorman, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 6:23 p.m., CHP was called to the southbound 5 just south of CHP Road when a reporting party said that his son needed assistance after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident in Gorman, according to CHP.

Officers called the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the scene to treat and transport the injured motorcyclist for a possible broken leg.

CHP took the parent and son to the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s landing area before Helicopter 15 arrived at 6:40 p.m., according to Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Both the parent and patient were transported to a local trauma facility at 7:09 p.m., according to Licon.

