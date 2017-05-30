News release issued by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating the suspected theft of a bicycle, which is currently in the custody of the Sheriff’s Department. We believe the bicycle (which is very similar to the one depicted in the attached photograph) was stolen on or about May 20, 2017, from the Valencia area of Santa Clarita Valley. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the owner or the theft of this bicycle is asked to contact Detective Rubalcava, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 255-1121 ext. 5151. Refer file number 17-07045-06.

