For those of you who don’t know, Steve Knight is the Republican congressman who represents the 25th District, which covers Simi Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and the Antelope Valley. He is currently serving his second term.

I like Congressman Knight and will make no bones about the fact that I respect him a great deal – both for the office he serves and the fact that he first appeared on this show in its very early inception without any need to do so.

Knight, who had distanced himself from Trump before the election, has voted 100 percent along the lines of the Republican agenda since Trump took office. And, frankly, some of the things he has said and done before and after the Trump term began have left me, well, confused.

We discussed a variety of issues, in particular the Affordable Care Act aka Obamacare and the recent and very controversial vote by Republican Congress members for the AHCA, otherwise known as Trumpcare.

We also had a long discussion on Donald Trump himself and what the Congressman thinks about him and his policies.

Listen to the Steve Knight episode of “The Talk of Santa Clarita” by clicking on the “Community” pull-down menu of The Signal’s website, signalscv.com.

Stephen Daniels

Santa Clarita