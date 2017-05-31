The American Diabetes Association’s Camp Power Up is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for the first time to educate children and families on the importance of healthy living.

The weekend diabetes prevention camp targets youth ages 7 to 15 who are at risk for developing diabetes or have a family history of Type 2 Diabetes.

This year the two-day summer camp will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in Newhall on July 15 and 16.

Focused on creating healthy behaviors around nutrition and physical activity, Camp Power Up allows children to make new friends, participate in outdoor activities and learn from health professionals.

Each day participants will be supervised by health professionals with an expertise in diabetes and trained counselors who act as role models as youth learn new health behaviors.

To reinforce the lessons of the program, parents and families are encouraged to also attend the camp on Sunday to engage with health professionals and learn about change for the whole family.

The goal of the program is to teach preventative measures to delay the onset of Type 2 Diabetes, which effects 1 in 10 people in the Santa Clarita Valley, and reverse prediabetes.

Following the camp, the American Diabetes Association will host three reunion events at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to teach additional healthy behaviors and to reconnect with camp friends.

Camp Power Up will be held on July 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in Newhall.

Those wishing to participate in the camp must register in advance at www.diabetes.org/camppowerupsantaclarita or by calling 323-966-2890.